Mart Green speaks at Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More than 2000 people turned-out this morning for Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast at the trade center.

The annual event included a number of local leaders including School superintendent Dr.

- Advertisement -

Bryan Johnson, chamber of commerce president Christy Gillen-Water and Dr. Frank Brock, the former president of Covenant College.

The main speaker was Mart Green, board chairman of Hobby Lobby.

The Green family operates 750 Hobby Lobby stores in the country.

Mart Green’s passion today is Bible translations.

“We’re working so that by 2033, that everybody will at least have some scriptures in all six thousand languages and so uh, God’s word has meant so much to my personal life, it’s how I’ve gotten close to The Lord and so I can’t imagine somebody else not having that, or what my life would be had somebody not translated the Bible in English, that was five hundred years ago, but I have it today because somebody made that sacrifice.”

Green says one of their core values at Hobby Lobby, is providing a better work/life balance for their employees by being closed on Sundays and by 8 pm in the evenings.