Healthy iPhone sales lift Apple earnings

Apple on Tuesday reported strong earnings on solid iPhone sales and a jump in services revenue.

The technology giant’s latest results, along with an announcement that it would repurchase billions of dollars in stock, pushed its stock up more than 4 percent after hours,

Apple said its board has approved an additional $100 billion in share repurchases and that the company would boost its dividend by 16 percent, to $0.73 per share.

For the period, Apple reported net income of $13.8 billion on revenue of $61.1 billion, a 16 percent increase from $11 billion and $52.8 billion in the year-ago period. That was in line with estimates, with analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecasting revenue of $61.1 billion for the quarter.

Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the second quarter, compared with 50.8 million a year ago, slightly below analysts’ estimate of 54 million, but up 3 percent from the previous year. iPhone revenues came in at $38 billion, up 14 percent from the same quarter last year.

Investors have been on edge amid signs of disappointing iPhone sales, including Apple’s flagship iPhone X model. Wall Street is concerned that the technology giant’s bet on the high-ticket device may not pay off and that consumers aren’t embracing other products like Apple AirPods, Apple Music and the Apple Watch.

The iPhone X carries a starting price tag of $999, while two other recently released phones — the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — start at $699 and $799, respectively.

“Longer term, we think Apple is struggling with the rising cost of adding new features, necessitating higher iPhone prices,” analysts at Raymond James said in a note last month, adding that sales of the iPhone X so far “doesn’t leave us encouraged.”