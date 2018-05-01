Facebook tackles privacy, online dating at F8

New tool to “clear history”

Facebook has just announced a new tool that it says will add to users’ control over their privacy settings.

Called “Clear History,” the tool will allow users to see what apps and websites share information with Facebook and delete this information from their account.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg characterized the tool as an example of Facebook doing the right thing even if it makes users’ lives annoying.

“To be clear, when you clear your cookies in your browser, it can make parts of your experience worse,” he wrote. “You may have to sign back in to every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won’t be as good while it relearns your preferences.”

“But after going through our systems, this is an example of the kind of control we think you should have,” he said.

In an April post, Facebook outlined the types of data other websites collect from users. These include the user’s IP address, the browser type, the operating system and cookies to indicate if they’ve visited the site before.

