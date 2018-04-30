Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 30, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Clear & Calm, With Increasingly Warmer Conditions Most Of The Week !



Clear and chilly start for the week, with lows in the city close to 40°. Much of the outlying area will drop into the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies continue with slightly warmer temps. Sunday, we hit 68°. Today, look for highs around 76.

Monday Night: Mainly clear & not as chilly. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer, with highs near 80. The pleasant stretch will continue for most of the week, with highs on Thursday in the mid 80’s.

Next area of rain may not move in until the end of next week so enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts!

Check out the Full “Pink” Moon on early this morning. The April full moon is known as the pink moon for the phlox, a pink flower, which typically blooms around the time of the April full moon.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6L52am & 8:25pm.

Typical Highs & lows: 76 & 52.