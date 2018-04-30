Trump welcomes Nigerian president to White House — live stream

Trump, Buhari talk terrorism

Mr. Trump and Buhari met in the Oval Office where much of the conversation focused on combatting terrorism in the U.S. and abroad.

“Here and all over the world, it’s a hot bed and were going to be stopping that,” said Mr. Trump. The president specifically cited persecution of Christians in the region as an area of concern.

“We’ve had very serious problems with Christians who are murdered, killed in Nigeria,” said Mr. Trump. He said we “can’t allow that to happen” but added the two were working on the problem “very, very hard.”

“We have very much decimated ISIS,” said Mr. Trump. “But Boko Haram has been terrible,” he added.

Buhari meanwhile said, “It’s going to take time and the action by United States in trying to see the end of ISIS has helped us a lot.”

Buhari called the invitation to the White House a great honor, adding that he was grateful to the U.S. for agreeing to supply aircrafts to Nigeria. Mr. Trump said the two were working on a “big trade deal” for military equipment.

