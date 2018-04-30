Man shot in Lincoln Park after midnight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police investigate an overnight shooting in East Chattanooga.
The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound just after midnight.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say 46 year old Sean Ware suffered a non-life-threatening wound.
After talking to the victim, they learned he had been shot in the 100 block of O’Neal Street in Lincoln Park, not far from Erlanger hospital.
If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.