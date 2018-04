BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rescue crews have found a group of lost hikers in the Cohutta Wilderness.

Three adults and four children were overdue from hiking in the Jacks River area, along the Tennessee and Georgia line east of Highway 411.

A helicopter spotted them just before noon at the Rice Camp.

Ground crews are walking them out.

Rescue Teams from Bradley & Polk Counties in Tennessee and Murray County plus Georgia’s Dept. of Natural Resources all took part.