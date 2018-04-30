NRC launches special inspection of Watts Bar Nuclear Plant

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has launched a special inspection of both units at the Watts Bar nuclear plant near Spring City.

The investigation three incidents this month at the plant.

They involved the residual heat removal system, which helps cool the reactors.

On April 19, “calculation revisions had reduced the acceptable size of a void due to gases in the system.”

Then on the 21st, “the accumulated gas in the Unit 1 system was found to have exceeded the acceptable value.”

And it also happened the next day in Unit 2.

Inspectors will review the events and TVA’s response to them.

The onsite inspection should take several days.

They will file a report within 45 days after completing the inspection.

Both units will continue generating power during the process.