Mom charged with Child Neglect after marijuana confiscated

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Sequatchie County woman has been charged with Child Neglect after a drug raid.

It happened Friday afternoon in Dunlap.

Dunlap police, Sequatchie County deputies and TBI’s Drug Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home on Sunset Drive.

They had been watching it for some time over reports of drug trafficking there.

Officers say they found about a pound of marijuana and other drug trafficking supplies at the home.

They charged 40 year old Natasha Alexandra Leming with possession of marijuana for resale.

But since she had children under 18 living in the home, she also faces charges of child neglect (they were not at home at the time of the raid.)

A 17 year old juvenile at the residence was also charged with possession for resale.