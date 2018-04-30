Lookouts Tanner English Delivers Walk Off Winning Base Hit Against Smokies

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Lookouts got a walk-off winning base hit from Tanner English in the bottom of the ninth to beat Tennessee 4-3 in the series finale on Monday afternoon. The game was tied at two going to the top of the ninth. The Smokies loaded the bases, and they pushed across a run on a sac fly RBI from Jeffrey Baez to make it 3-2. In the bottom of the ninth, the Lookouts had runners on first and second for English. He ripped a double to the wall in left to score Brian Navaretto and Lamonte Wade as Chattanooga rallied for the 4-3 victory. The Lookouts visit Mobile on Wednesday.