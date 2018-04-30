Hamilton County will be on Cops TV show

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be on national television this fall.

The agency has been chosen by the COPS T-V show to be featured in several episodes.

The sheriff’s office says a COPS camera crew will be riding with Hamilton County deputies for several weeks in May and June, to get footage for the T-V series.

Those episodes will likely air this fall.

Sheriff Jim Hammond says they look forward to using this national exposure to, quote, “recruit the best and brightest to our ranks.”