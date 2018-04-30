CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Dalewood Middle School are getting a head start on a career.

The school now has the tools and equipment to teach them things they would need to land a job.

At the same time, the students are solving real world problems.

Chris Seanard is the V.W. E-Lab Specialist at Dalewood Middle School.

“There are 16 schools total that received the V.W. E-Lab grant. Dalewood was one of the eight originals from last year. We have a lot of really cool equipment in here such as 3-D printers, laser cutters, microcomputers, but the more important thing that we do is work on real-world problems and solve them with student solutions. At Dalewood we run the schedule where they’re in here for related arts. So they’re in here nine weeks at a time. And everybody has a chance to experience the E-lab in sixth and seventh grade.”

Thanks to the equipment, students get hands on experience in problem solving techniques.