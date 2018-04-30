Man wanted in connection to Shallowford Road shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say arrest warrants have been obtained in connection a shooting on Shallowford Road earlier this month.

The incident happened at a BP Gas Station Circle K store on April 13th.

Chattanooga Police say they now have warrants for the arrest Dominique Lebron Collins.

According to the Wanted poster, Collins is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated, Assault, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Police consider Collins armed and dangerous.

Previous Story:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A woman is charged with aggravated assault and attempted 1st degree murder after a shooting at a BP on Shallowford Road.

Police had the crime scene blocked off around the gas station just before midnight Friday.

Dispatch says they are investigating reports of a person shot.

According to an arrest affidavit, Adrienne Douglas was charged with aggravated assault and attempted 1st degree murder following a verbal altercation at the gas station.

Records say that Douglas was involved in an altercation, called her son to the scene.

Investigators report that the victim was then described by Douglas to her son.

That’s when police say video shows Collins approaching the victim, ask him if he had referred to his mother as a “b****”, and then shot the victim.

Police are still looking for Dominique Collins, who is also a convicted felon, according to the arrest affidavit.