Candy Carson opens reading room in her husband’s honor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local students have another option to learn to love to read, thanks to the Ben Carson Reading Project.

It is part of an initiative of the Carson Scholars Fund.

That fund has established more than 180 reading rooms in 23 states.

The wife of Dr. Ben Carson spent the last several days in the tri-state area.

Today, she opened reading rooms at Cloud Springs Elementary and at Lookout Valley elementary.

Her husband is a world renowned pediatric neuro-surgeon.

Mrs. Carson says he had a shaky start.

He was once known as the dumbest kid is class..until his Mom made him start reading.

Candy Carson told us “she really didn’t have much education herself. She actually is from Chattanooga, so yeah, she’s the one who made sure that Ben and his brother succeeded. So Ben became a neuro-surgeon and his brother became a rocket scientist..believe it or not.”

The Carson Reading Project is dedicated to promoting reading as a key to unlocking a child’s full potential.