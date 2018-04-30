Billy Payne Reflects on Georgia Indoor Practice Facility Named For Him and His Father

Georgia recently opened their new indoor football practice facility.

It’s the William Porter Payne, and Otis Porter Payne Indoor Athletic Facility.

It’s named in honor of Billy Payne and his Father Porter.

Billy is the former chairman and Augusta National, and a former Bulldogs football player, who used to practice indoors in the Dawgs basketball arena. Said Payne:”In rainy days we would go in there and just mess around in the basketball arena. Nothing other than staying out of the rain really. Never even remotely thought that you could practice football in an indoor arena. My dad was only 18 years older than me, so in a lot of respects, he was my dad, and he was like my older brother as well. It’s a great honor, and to think it will be there forever is very special.”