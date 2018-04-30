Alabama stages all-star benefit concert for Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama is organizing a benefit concert for Jacksonville State University.

The University was hit by a tornado in March, leaving a lot of damage around campus.

Alabama will perform in the benefit, along with guests Charlie Daniels Band, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Shenandoah, Darren Knight “Southern Momma.”

And they are still lining up surprise artists.

The show will be on September 26th.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow @ 10 AM at Ticketfly.com or by calling (877) 435-9849.

The band has multiple connections to Jacksonville State.

Randy Owen is an alum, as is Lisa Cook, wife of band member Jeff Cook.

Owen says “As a proud alumni, Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state, but also very near and dear to my heart. A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation.”

