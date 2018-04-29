Woman charged in infant’s death in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old girl.

Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says in a news release that 25-year-old Sarah Danielle Scribner was charged with criminal homicide.

The statement says officers who answered a call about an unresponsive child Saturday night found the infant at a home in Clarksville. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Scribner is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records don’t indicate whether Scribner has an attorney.

