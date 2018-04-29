Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – April 29, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Clear and calm weather continues into next week!



Clear and chilly Sunday night with lows by Monday morning close to 40°.

- Advertisement -

Mostly sunny skies continue through Monday and Tuesday with highs nearing 80° by Tuesday.

A few afternoon clouds expected by Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb into the low and mid 80s.

Next area of rain may not move in until the end of next week so enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts!

Related Article: Hamilton Place celebrates 30 years

Check out the Full “Pink” Moon on Sunday night – moonrise is 8:11pm. The April full moon is known as the pink moon for the phlox, a pink flower, which typically blooms around the time of the April full moon.