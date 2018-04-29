Trump slams the media at campaign-style rally in Michigan

(CBS News) — While journalists, lobbyists and White House staffers attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night, President Donald Trump was in another Washington — Washington, Michigan, holding a campaign-style rally. He’s now skipped the media event for the second year in a row.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Trump slammed some of his favorite targets including the media, former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, amongst others.

“Is this better than that phony Washington White House correspondents thing? Is this more fun?” Mr. Trump asked his crowd. “I could be up there tonight smiling like I love when they’re hitting you, shot after shot.”

“These people, they hate your guts,” he continued. “And you know, you got to smile. And if you don’t smile, they say, ‘He was terrible. He couldn’t take it.’ And if you do smile, they’ll say, ‘What was he smiling about?’ You know, there’s no win.”

Follow Trump’s Michigan rally below: