Titans Caravan schedules more stops across Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Titans Caravan made its stop in the Scenic City Sunday — where wide receiver Corey Davis and linebacker Jayon Brown met with fans and signed autographs.
If you missed the Chattanooga stop, there are plenty of other stops in the caravan’s schedule, with even more Titans to meet. Below is the full list of stops:
MONDAY, APRIL 30:
5:30 p.m. CT – Clarksville, TN – Academy Sports + Outdoors (130 S Hampton Place) – Marcus Mariota, Ryan Succop, Nate Palmer
TUESDAY, MAY 1:
2:30 p.m. CT – Thompson’s Station, TN – Kroger (4726 Trader’s Way) – Derrick Henry, DaQuan Jones, Wesley Woodyard, Josh Kline, Dion Lewis
6:00 p.m. CT – Florence, AL – Academy Sports + Outdoors (113 South Cox Creek Parkway) – Derrick Henry, DaQuan Jones, Wesley Woodyard, Josh Kline, Dion Lewis
THURSDAY, MAY 3:
3:30 p.m. CT – Springfield, TN – Kroger (2600 Memorial Boulevard) – Jurrell Casey, Taywan Taylor, Will Compton
6:00 p.m. CT – Bowling Green, KY – 6-4-3 Sports Bar (360 East 8th Avenue) – Jurrell Casey, Taywan Taylor, Will Compton
FRIDAY, MAY 4:
11:00 a.m. CT – Murfreesboro, TN – Kroger (2946 S Church Street) – Jonnu Smith, Antwaun Woods
3:00 p.m. CT – Jackson, TN – Academy Sports + Outdoors (193 Stonebrook Place) – Jonnu Smith, Antwaun Woods
SATURDAY, MAY 5:
11:30 a.m. CT – Collierville, TN – Academy Sports + Outdoors (275 New Byhalia Road) – Jonnu Smith, Antwaun Woods, Adoree’ Jackson
4:00 p.m. CT – Dickson, TN – Kroger (143 Henslee Drive) – Jonnu Smith, Antwaun Woods, Adoree’ Jackson