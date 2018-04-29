Georgia school system will allow employees to carry guns

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia school system has decided to allow its employees to carry guns.

The Telegraph reports that the Laurens County school board has approved a policy allowing select staff to carry guns on school property, in vehicles and at school functions.

Justin Pauly of the Georgia School Boards Association says Laurens County Schools is believed to be the state’s only district to go forward with such a policy.

Laurens County Schools Superintendent Dan Brigman says teachers and staff who carry guns will do so on a voluntary basis and receive intensive training. He says the policy will be developed with the county sheriff’s department.

Officials have not determined how many employees will carry guns or when they are allowed to start.

