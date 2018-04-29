Fire on Grand Avenue

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early Saturday evening, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 4316 Grand Avenue in Chattanooga.

Upon arrival, a primary search was conducted and determined all the residents were out of the structure and unharmed.

After the blaze was under control, it was determined to be electrical in nature.

The working smoke detectors alerted one of the five children living at the home, who alerted the mother and all exited the residence.

The American Red Cross, along with HCEMS and other agencies, responded to the scene to assist the family.

There was approximately $40,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.