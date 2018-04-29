EXCLUSIVE: Tae Davis talks about signing with the NY Giants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga linebacker Tae Davis’ dreams are coming true — as one of the newest members of the New York Football Giants.

Davis might have missed two games, but that didn’t stop him from leading the Mocs defense with 74 overall tackles in his senior season.

Davis must have impressed the two Giants scouts on Pro Day, because just hours after the conclusion of the draft, the Mocs star got the call that he had been waiting for.

Davis now heads to New York with a focused and determined Empire State of Mind.

“Every kid wants to get drafted, but you know sometimes it doesn’t pan out,” Davis said. “And I’ve always told myself that it’s not you know how you get there, it’s what you do once you get that opportunity. So I’m just going to go up there, soak up as much information, be coachable, and just give them my all, and do whatever the coaches ask, and just let God handle the rest.

Davis learns this week when he will report to camp.