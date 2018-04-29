Drug Take Back Initiative adds Reversal Training

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – National Prescription Drug Take-Back events were held all over the country today.

This event was hosted under the collaboration of the DEA, local law enforcement agencies and businesses.

The event gave many a convenient and safe way to dispose of medications as well as sensitive documents.

John McGarry, a DEA Agent, says, “Unused pharmaceuticals are a risk to people with a predisposition or propensity for addiction and they are a huge risk to our most vulnerable and innocent children. Anything sitting in drawers, kitchens, bathrooms medicine cabinets, on countertops kids recognize that as a temptation or something that they are curious about.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation also gave residents a pamphlet that they believe will save many lives.

It has a sticker that helps emergency responders know their important medical information and emergency contacts.

This years event also had a new program – An Opioid Overdose Prevention session and reversal training.

They talked about Narcan and its effects and the safe use of it.

They also discussed the statistic about the growing concern of fentaynl and the importace of prosecuting those dealing the dangerous drugs.

McGarry says, “Pharmaceutical addiction is one of the greatest threats that we face in our community today. It’s become a gateway to a wider opioid crisis that involves a lot more criminals, dangerous and illegal drugs like heroin and Fentanyl.”

Here’s a link to safe disposal sites.