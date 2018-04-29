Driver attempted to hail cab to flee scene of crash in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- East Ridge Police are investigating a crash where they say the driver attempted to hail cab to flee scene of crash.

The crash is under investigation by the traffic unit.

Officials say the driver left the scene and attempted to call a cab.

The driver was found by police in the residential area adjacent to the crash site on I-24 East bound Germantown Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to possible injuries. One citation was issued and additional charges are pending.