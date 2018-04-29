Crash in Varnell involves semi truck hauling chickens, minivan

VARNELL, Ga. (WDEF) — A crash is being investigated in Varnell involving a semi truck hauling chickens and a white minivan.

The crash happened on Highway 2 near Lee Bryant Road.

- Advertisement -

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA THE NEXT FEW HOURS WHILE THIS SCENE IS CLEARED. https://t.co/YeQqieU4O0 — Varnell Police Dept (@VarnellPD) April 29, 2018

Multiple agencies including Whitfield County and state patrol officials were on scene investigating.

Related Article: Explosives found during Varnell traffic stop

Witnesses say chickens were all over the roadway.

Witnesses also tell News 12 that a driver was transported by life force to a local hospital.