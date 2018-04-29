Crash in Varnell involves semi truck hauling chickens, minivan

Christina Reuille
VARNELL, Ga. (WDEF) — A crash is being investigated in Varnell involving a semi truck hauling chickens and a white minivan.

The crash happened on Highway 2 near Lee Bryant Road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple agencies including Whitfield County and state patrol officials were on scene investigating.

Witnesses say chickens were all over the roadway.

Witnesses also tell News 12 that a driver was transported by life force to a local hospital.

