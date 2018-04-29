Crash in Varnell involves semi truck hauling chickens, minivan

VARNELL, Ga. (WDEF) — A crash is being investigated in Varnell involving a semi truck hauling chickens and a white minivan.
The crash happened on Highway 2 near Lee Bryant Road.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
PLEASE AVOID THE AREA THE NEXT FEW HOURS WHILE THIS SCENE IS CLEARED. https://t.co/YeQqieU4O0
— Varnell Police Dept (@VarnellPD) April 29, 2018
Multiple agencies including Whitfield County and state patrol officials were on scene investigating.
Witnesses say chickens were all over the roadway.
Witnesses also tell News 12 that a driver was transported by life force to a local hospital.