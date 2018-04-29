Cosby's unlikely source of strength as he prepares for prison

NEW YORK — Days after Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and raping a former colleague, the New York Post’s Page Six revealed an intimate look at his reaction to the decision. “This is what they wanted,” Cosby said. The legendary comedian talked to the newspaper throughout both trials, but they agreed nothing would be published until the verdict.

During the first trial, Cosby was offered a deal to serve under house arrest, register as a sex offender and probation. “Why take a deal?” Cosby told Page Six, “not when they want me to say that I’m a sex offender. I didn’t do what they said I did.”

Over the years, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault. In addition to Andrea Constand’s testimony, five other witnesses testified against the actor during the second trial.

Cosby is under house arrest with a GPS ankle bracelet until his sentencing in June. As he mentally prepares for incarceration, Cosby recounted his visit with Nelson Mandela to his former prison cell.

“I sat in that cell where he lived, and I saw how he lived. What he had to eat to live and what he went through,” Cosby said. “So, if they send me to that place, then that’s what they will do.”

Cosby faces up to thirty years in prison. He plans to appeal the verdict, which could delay his imprisonment for months or even years.