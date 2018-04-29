Community town hall discusses gun violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following the shooting that killed 4 people in Antioch, the Moms Demanding Action group help a forum today for citizens to talk about how they can be apart of change.

This town hall-style meeting on gun violence included all Hamilton county candidates for seats in the General Assembly.

- Advertisement -

Several were present and some sent statements to contribute to the conversation on quote common sense legislation, and how they can work toward a solution together.

Victor Miller, candidate for Sheriff, said, “There are a lot of things that we can do so that we can have a safer Hamilton County and so that is what my platform is. That is having a safer community, say for schools and safely reducing our jail overcrowding. I believe that we can do that but it takes us working together.”

They held a vigil tonight for the four who were killed at the Waffle House in Anioch Tennessee last weekend.