Community town hall discusses gun violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following the shooting that killed 4 people in Antioch, the Moms Demanding Action group help a forum today for citizens to talk about how they can be apart of change.
This town hall-style meeting on gun violence included all Hamilton county candidates for seats in the General Assembly.
Several were present and some sent statements to contribute to the conversation on quote common sense legislation, and how they can work toward a solution together.
Victor Miller, candidate for Sheriff, said, “There are a lot of things that we can do so that we can have a safer Hamilton County and so that is what my platform is. That is having a safer community, say for schools and safely reducing our jail overcrowding. I believe that we can do that but it takes us working together.”
They held a vigil tonight for the four who were killed at the Waffle House in Anioch Tennessee last weekend.