8th annual Carson Scholarship Banquet held at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Ninety students were presented with money for college for their outstanding achievements inside and outside of the classroom.

The Carson Scholarship Banquet was held today at UTC for these high achieving students from grade 4 to 11.

This was the 8th annual Chattanooga and Atlanta awards ceremony.

News 12 Now spoke to Candy Carson about why they invest so much time and money into these young people.

She said, “Getting behind our future leaders, helping them to understand that what they are doing is important. You are our hope for the future that America will remain strong because you are becoming the best that you can be so that you can compete globally with everyone else.”

Our very own John Mercer emceed today’s event.

President and CEO of UNUM Richard McKenney spoke to the students as well.

Candy Carson to visit the Ben Carson Reading Room at Lookout Valley Elementary tomorrow to read to the students.