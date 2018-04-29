$50,000 Powerball Winner in Fayetteville

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – A lucky Powerball player in Fayetteville won $50,000 from last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.

This prize is just one of nine total ways to win playing the popular game.

- Advertisement -

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.

The Lottery has raised more than $4.4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, scholarships, and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com.