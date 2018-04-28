White House Correspondents' Dinner — live updates

President Trump is skipping the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., for his own rally in Washington, Michigan, Saturday night. But the show will go on without him.

On Saturday night, the city’s most prominent politicians, journalists and other political players are gathering for the annual festivities in the nation’s capital, where comedian and “The Daily Show” star Michelle Wolf will take the stage. The dinner kicks off at 7 p.m., the same time that Mr. Trump’s rally is slated to start. Mr. Trump skipped last year’s dinner as well.

The annual dinner of the weekend — dubbed “nerd prom” by many in D.C. — is one often marked by an odd mix of people. For instance, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the president and his lawyer, said he met counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway Friday night at a party.

Not all Republicans in Washington shunned the media-focused event Saturday. A number of White House officials. who were present at parties around town Friday night, are expected to attend the dinner.

The White House Correspondents Association tweeted out a picture of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who is retiring after this year, with young journalists who won scholarships at a White House Correspondents Association luncheon.

