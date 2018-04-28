White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018

By
Associated Press
-
0

  • Omarosa Manigault attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    Comedian Kathy Griffin attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Journalist Andrea Mitchell attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • News correspondents Jim Sciutto (L) and Gloria Riviera attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Scion Kelly (L) and Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Paul Pelosi (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Kellyanne Conway attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • John King and Dana Bash attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (L) and Yado Yakub attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Sanders attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Singer Santita Jackson attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn (L) and former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Journalist Ali Velshi attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Stephanie Ruhle (L) and Chris Matthews attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Journalist Don Lemon attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Journalist April Ryan attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Rita Cosby (L) and Sean Spicer attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Host Michelle Wolf attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  •  A view of the venue during the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

  • Ty Herndon sings at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

