White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018

Omarosa Manigault attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Comedian Kathy Griffin attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Journalist Andrea Mitchell attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
News correspondents Jim Sciutto (L) and Gloria Riviera attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Scion Kelly (L) and Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Paul Pelosi (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
John King and Dana Bash attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
“Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (L) and Yado Yakub attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Sanders attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Singer Santita Jackson attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn (L) and former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Journalist Ali Velshi attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Stephanie Ruhle (L) and Chris Matthews attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Journalist Don Lemon attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Journalist April Ryan attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Rita Cosby (L) and Sean Spicer attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Host Michelle Wolf attends the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
A view of the venue during the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Ty Herndon sings at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
