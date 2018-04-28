Weather Update: Saturday Evening’s Forecast – April 28, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –Sunny and warm for the weekend!



Clear skies continue through the evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset as we turn cooler tonight with clear skies and lows 42-45.

Sunny skies continue Sunday, but not as warm with highs in the upper 60’s. Clear and chilly Sunday night with lows by Monday morning close to 40. More sunshine and warmer weather returning for much of next week with highs warming into the 80’s by the mid-week along with milder low temperatures in the 50’s. Next area of rain may not move in until the end of next week so enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts!

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:54am & 8:23pm.

Precipitation So Far This Year: 18.20″. In April alone, we’ve had over 6.59″ inches of rain, and we’ll not see any more “April Showers”.

Rainfall wise – We’re above the year-to-date-norms by 2 inches.