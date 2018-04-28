TN Trooper, Deputy injured in crash, Department urging drivers to #MOVEOVER

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that on I-24 East at mile marker 112 a trooper was injured in a crash.

The road was closed for an extended length of time due to a crash involving a semi truck that hit a trooper & deputy working a crash.

Officials say that truck did not move over.

They hope that this accident shows other drivers across the county the importance of moving over for emergency responders.

Agencies outside of THP are showing their support for the trooper and Coffee County deputy that were injured.

Thankfully that trooper and deputy only received minor injuries.

Our Trooper has survived this crash with cuts and abrasions and will be very sore for several days! Please #MoveOver when you see Emergency 🚨 vehicles working on or near the roadway! pic.twitter.com/MSy8PF7GHA — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 28, 2018

I24 east at mm112 will be closed for an extended length of time due to a crash involving a semi truck that hit a Trooper & Deputy working a crash and did not MOVE OVER! #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/mZ2xpyJ0pL — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 28, 2018