TN Trooper, Deputy injured in crash, Department urging drivers to #MOVEOVER

Amber Worthy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that on I-24 East at mile marker 112 a trooper was injured in a crash.

The road was closed for an extended length of time due to a crash involving a semi truck that hit a trooper & deputy working a crash.

Officials say that truck did not move over.

They hope that this accident shows other drivers across the county the importance of moving over for emergency responders.

Agencies outside of THP are showing their support for the trooper and Coffee County deputy that were injured.

Thankfully that trooper and deputy only received minor injuries.

