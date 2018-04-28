Shaquem Griffin finally hears his name at NFL draft

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for taking chances on players. So many, from Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, have worked out.

On Saturday, Carroll and GM John Schneider spent the 141st overall selection in the NFL draft on linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at AT&T Stadium. Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was young, has become the feel-good story this year and one of the most popular players in this draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.

Griffin helped Central Florida go undefeated last season, then blew through the NFL combine with a 4.38 in the 40, sensational lifting work with his prostethic, and a can-do attitude.

Exactly the sort of player the Seahawks seem to find; they drafted his twin brother, Shaquill, out of UCF last year.

Griffin was at the first two days of the draft, sitting through 100 picks without hearing his name. On Wednesday, he spoke about how he was anything but “handicapped.”

“I am Shaquem the football player, not Shaquem the one-handed wonder. To me, it’s not a handicap: I can do everything anyone else can. I can eat, write, drive,” he said.

“And I play football.”

Griffin’s selection early in the fifth round enlivened a day in which most picks are relatively unknown or obscure players. Not all, though.

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was taken one spot in front of Griffin by Oakland. The All-American would have gone much earlier, but a heart condition was discovered at the combine, dropping him far down draft boards.

He had 5 1/2 sacks as an interior rusher and led all nose tackles and defensive tackles with 49 total quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“It’s tough thinking that you’re one of the top players in the draft and having good tape and everything like that, just having to wait,” Hurst said. “You believe you’re better than guys who go ahead of you is tough. I’m just happy to be in the right place and a great organization.”

As for his health, “I’m ready to go right now.”

Another All-American, Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, was taken by Denver at No. 106. He’s not considered quick, but he is active and seemed to be in on every tackle for the Hawkeyes.

“A lot of that is instincts. A lot of film watching for me,” he said. “It really helped me because I did not run the fastest time ever, not even close. I had to be able to make up from somewhere else.”

All-America punter Michael Dickson of Texas was picked, also by Seattle, in the fifth round. The Australian is a terrific all-around athlete with a powerful leg.

Also:

-Michigan State extended its streak of having at least one player selected to 78 years when Brian Allen went to the Rams early in the fourth round. Only Michigan and USC have longer streaks, both extended to 80 years during the first two days of the draft.

-The Giants took the first quarterback of the third day, Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta at No. 109. The Giants passed on trying to get their quarterback of the future to replace Eli Manning in the first round, taking running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. Lauletta doesn’t have a big arm, but he showed good athleticism and accuracy playing at the FCS school.

-Cleveland used a fourth-round pick, No. 105 overall, to take one of the draft’s most talented but troubled wide receivers: Florida’s Antonio Callaway. He had multiple suspensions while playing with the Gators, missing all of last season because of his part in a credit card fraud scheme.

When Callaway plays he is a deep threat receiver and dangerous return man, but he could be the next Josh Gordon, who has had many off-field issues and NFL suspensions with the Browns.

-Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagali, who is missing the index finger on his left hand, went to Denver in the fifth round.

-Dallas acquired wideout Tavon Austin from the Rams in a trade Saturday.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL