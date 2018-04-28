Ringgold Tigers roar past Redan to advance to Sweet 16

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — The Ringgold Tigers baseball team finished the three-game series against Dekalb County’s Redan High School on top. Both teams were vying for a spot in the GHSA AAA Sweet 16.

Both teams came out bats a-blazing. Tied at 1-1 with two outs, Ringgold brought four runs around. Tigers scored even more, winning the batters’ game 13-6.

Next up, Ringgold hosts Franklin County for a doubleheader Thursday May 3. If necessary, the teams will play a tie-breaking game three Friday.