Moc’s star Tae Davis signed by New York Giants

By
Angela Moryan
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s star linebacker Tae Davis has been picked up by the New York Giants just hours after the completion of the NFL Draft.

Davis announced the move on Twitter Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

The linebacker played four seasons in a Mocs uniform, leading the team last season with 74 tackles. He also represented UTC in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena in January.

You Might Also Like