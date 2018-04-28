Moc’s star Tae Davis signed by New York Giants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s star linebacker Tae Davis has been picked up by the New York Giants just hours after the completion of the NFL Draft.

Davis announced the move on Twitter Saturday night.

Nothing but God🙏🏽!!! Thankful for the opportunity @Giants I promise you won’t regret it!!! #GiantsPride — Tae Davis (@Tae_Davis1) April 29, 2018

The linebacker played four seasons in a Mocs uniform, leading the team last season with 74 tackles. He also represented UTC in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena in January.