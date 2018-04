Janelle Monáe arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles.

Often appearing in tuxedos, Monáe honors her roots through her style.

“I wanted black-and-white to be my uniform,” she told CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil. “I wanted people, when they saw me in my ‘uniform,’ saw me in a tuxedo or in black-and-white, to remember that this is where I come from – I come from a mother and a father who were custodian workers.”

