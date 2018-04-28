Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – April 28, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this weekend.

Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox is coming to the Tivoli Theatre Saturday night.

The group gives modern pop hits a vintage twist.

They’ve remade songs like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

The show starts at 8 p.m.

If you like reptiles, instead of running away from them, then you’ll want to check out Repticon Chattanooga this weekend.

This event features vendors with reptile pets, supplies, and merchandise, plus live animal seminars.

Think creatures like geckos, and exotic animals.

Repticon is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Camp Jordan Arena.

We’ll have some nice weather this weekend, and since it’s spring, the Chattanooga Market is back open starting Saturday.

The market is a great way to support local farmers and artists.

You can get everything there, from fresh produce and meats, to pottery and jewelry.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

The National Cornbread Festival is your annual excuse to eat all of the cornbread you want.

You can celebrate this southern staple by trying all sorts of unique recipes, participating in a buttermilk chugging race, or listening to live music – all while enjoying dozens of vendors.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time, Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Sunday in downtown South Pittsburg.