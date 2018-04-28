East Ridge Police investigating reported assault

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The East Ridge Police Department is investigating a reported assault Saturday.

Around 3:00 pm, police say they responded to a report of an attempted abduction and assault.

- Advertisement -

A 22 year old female told them a man came from the wooded area around Springvale Park and approached her as she walked down the road.

Police say the male used a pocket knife he took from the victim to force her onto the trails.

The victim told police the suspect slipped during the walk into the woods allowing the victim to flee.

Related Article: The changing hair color of a purse snatching suspect in East Ridge

The victim suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

Officers say it happened near the bridge at Springvale and Clemons Road.

Officers say the suspect was seen running into the wood line at Springvale Park.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’09” tall, thin build, dirty blonde hair that is wavy, blue eyes, freckles on face, clean shaven, scar left arm, black t-shirt, black shorts, black military boots.

If see, call ERPD at non-emergency-(423) 622-1725 or for emergency, dial 911.