Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar and others rock out to walk-up songs at Zurich Classic

The 2018 Zurich Classic included walk-up music for the first time on the PGA Tour on Saturday in Round 3, and things got started hot when Ben Crane and Alex Cejkarocked out before their first tee shot. The pair proceeded to shoot a 6-under 66, which was right around the average score for the day in Saturday’s best ball.

Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays had some fun with their song — as did most groups — and Kevin Kisner had so much fun that he decided to let the music ride as he teed off.

But the most hilarious moment of Saturday morning (and I’ll let you decide whether that’s intentionally hilarious or unintentionally hilarious) belonged to this starter who was, uh, enjoying himself during the early tee times.