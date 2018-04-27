Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 27, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drying Out With More Sunshine Ahead, & A Beautiful Weekend Coming Up !



Friday Morning: Lots of patchy fog, drier, & cool. Early morning temps between 46 & 50.

- Advertisement -

Friday Afternoon: It looks much nicer. More sunshine and drier weather for the afternoon, with highs in the low 70’s. Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the upcoming weekend.

Highs will warm into the mid 70’s Saturday with lows in the 40’s through Sunday morning. Sunny and a little cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s. After a chilly start to Monday, with lows near 40, expect dry and warmer weather and even more sunshine for the first half of next week, with highs between 74 & 82 and lows in the 50’s.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:54am & 8:23pm.

Related Article: Advocates say there is help for domestic violence victims

Precipitation So Far This Year: 18.20″. In April alone, we’ve had over 6.59″ inches of rain, and we’ll not see any more “April Showers”.

Rainfall wise – We’re above the year-to-date-norms by 2 inches.