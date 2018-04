CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Wacker company has restarted their plant in Charleston, Tennessee.

It has been shut down since the explosion last September.

Officials determined that a fractured piston caused the explosion.

No one was hurt.

Wacker Polysilicon will take the re-start slowly.

They won’t begin actually producing polysilicon for a few weeks and won’t reach full capacity until the fall.