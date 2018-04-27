Trump greets U.S. Olympian, Paralympian athletes

President Trump met with U.S. Olympian and Paralympian athletes Friday morning outside the White House, praising them for their accomplishments. Dozens of athletes sported their athletic jerseys and medals outside the White House, as Mr. Trump — accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence — called them “total winners.”

- Advertisement -

But some of the biggest names in the 2018 Winter Olympics weren’t there. Snowboarder Chloe Kim, ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and figure skater Adam Rippon, among others, were noticeably absent. Rippon had said months ago he didn’t intend to visit Mr. Trump’s White House.

In his remarks, Mr. Trump noted the success of the Olympics in South Korea, and the progress made in North Korea. He even joked that the athletes could help him negotiate, as the U.S. aims for denuclearization in North Korea. Mr. Trump expressed hope that “all people of Korea can live in harmony prosperity and peace,” and said he will be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “in the coming weeks.”

“A lot of good things are happening over there, literally as we speak,” Mr. Trump said.

The U.S. won 59 medals in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mr. Trump has taken some credit for the success of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in the past.

“Well, I’ll tell you we did a great job with the Olympics,” Mr. Trump said at a Pennsylvania rally in March. “President Moon said without Donald Trump the Olympics would have been a total failure. It’s true.”