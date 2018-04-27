Trump and Angela Merkel hold joint news conference — live updates

President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to fit in a joint news conference during her brief three-hour visit to the White House, her first trip outside Germany since she narrowly won re-election to her fourth term. North Korea, trade and Iran and the Iran deal were high on the agenda.

Mr. Trump declined to say whether he has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directly. But he did say he’s gotten a “kick” out of watching the failures of past administrations in dealing with North Korea, and said a lot has changed in the last few months. “You know, the name calling and a lot of other things,” Mr. Trump said. Mr. Trump thanked Merkel for her help with the “maximum pressure campaign” on North Korea.

“I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks, we look forward to that,” Mr. Trump said, claiming his administration will “not repeat” the mistakes of past administrations.

The North and the South have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by the end of the year and to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. They have not specified how they would achieve this. In a meeting with Merkel before lunch, Mr. Trump said he doesn’t think Kim is “playing,” although other administrations were “played like a fiddle” because the U.S. had different leaders.

Merkel is also likely concerned about the fact that the European Union exemption from the steel and aluminum tariffs levied by Mr. Trump is about to expire.

As the deadline for certifying the Iran deal quickly approaches, and the administration has suggested Mr. Trump might pull out, Mr. Trump addressed Iran and the deal in general terms. He did not say whether he has decided to stay in the deal.

“We must ensure that this murderous regime does not even get close to a nuclear weapon,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also addressed the upcoming opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, saying he “may go” — and that the building can be completed for $150,000.