Titans Introduce First Round Draft Pick in Bama Linebacker Rashaan Evans

The Titans made Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans their top pick in the draft on Thursday, and Evans says it already feels like home.

Said Evans:”Being able to be around all of the coaches and their mindset, and what they look for and the season itself. I feel like. It’s almost kind of like Bama. I know this atmosphere loves to win. So it’s something I would love to be apart of, and I’m glad that I am here.”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”We watched a lot of tape. When you press play, it looked like he was moving, and when he got there, he was hitting pretty hard.”

Said General Manager Jon Robinson:”You could see his leadership in the room. We had several of the Alabama guys in that room and the command that he had in that room. He kind of had an old soul feel about him.”