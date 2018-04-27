12 year old honored as the best kind of first responder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 12-year-old is being credited for saving the life of her mother and acting as a first responder until help arrived.

The medical emergency happened on her 12th birthday so the first responders held a surprise party for her today to thank her.

Serenity says her parents checked her out of school for the ultimate surprise party.

This emergency happened here at this intersection after their birthday dinner and first responders say her name is explains her demeanor when she was forced to jump into action.

“She was the sweetest little girl who says she’d do anything for her mother.”

But she says had it happened to anyone else she’d do the same.