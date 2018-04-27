Ringgold Split First Round Playoff Series Against Redan

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Ringgold Tigers split their first round playoff series against Redan on Friday. The Tigers won game one 2-1, and the Raiders took game two 8-1. This was a tough opening round series for both teams. Ringgold is the top ranked team in Class 3A, while Redan was the pre-season number one team in Class 3A.

In the second contest, the Raiders scored four runs in the first inning. Raul Guerrero had the big hit with a 3-run homer.

- Advertisement -

Game three is Saturday afternoon at 2pm at Ringgold High School.