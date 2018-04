Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage won their opening round playoff series against Central-Carrollton on Friday. They won game one 11-2, and they took game two 14-0. In game one, Generals starting pitcher Cole Wilcox got the complete game victory allowing six hits while striking out eleven.

With Heritage up 2-0 in the third inning of game one, Brody Campbell singled home a pair of runs. Later in the third and Blake Bryan got a bloop double down the right field line to score two more runs.