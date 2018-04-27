GDP slows down modestly in first quarter

The U.S. economy continued to grow at a moderate pace in the first months of the year — surprising economists who’d predicted a major slowdown.

- Advertisement -

GDP grew at an estimated 2.3 percent annualized rate, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That’s a slight slowdown from the 2.9 percent rate estimated for the prior quarter.

Drops in consumer spending, exports and spending by state and local governments were behind the slowdown, the government said. Consumer spending waned to its weakest performance in five years, following a blowout holiday spending season.

It’s common for economic growth to slow in the first quarter and then accelerate later in the year. Still, the January-March increase was better than expected: Economists had foreseen a slowdown to 2 percent. In the current quarter, economists expect growth to surpass 3 percent.

The Trump administration has set a goal of 3 percent annual GDP growth. The Federal Reserve expects growth of 2.7 percent in 2018.